Nancy Anger of Energy Alchemy to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SUTTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The secret to alchemy is transmutation: we can neither destroy nor create energy; we can only change it into something else.

Negative energy will attract negative energy and positive energy attracts positive energy, but positive energy can help shift negative energy, like a candle in the dark, if there is a desire to change.

Nancy Anger is the founder of Energy Alchemy, where she combines intuitive and energetic guidance with real life strategies to help you align with your dreams in everything from business and money to love, health and happiness.

“I help my clients say yes to their dreams,” says Nancy. “Too often, we have preconceived notions of what is possible. We have dreams but we can't quite reach them. I help my clients uncover that what they want is possible. I help them understand who they are and what they want to do at a deep soul level, and then work with them to create a life and business that honors those truths and fulfills them at a deep, core level so that they can fully step into the life they’ve always longed to have.”

According to Nancy, everything is energy, and all energy is vibration, even our thoughts and emotions.

“People come to me at a point in their lives where they're ready to move to another level,” says Nancy. “They know they’re meant for great things. They feel a deep purpose inside of themselves. They want a life that's satisfying and fulfilling, but they're not really sure what the next step is, where to go or how to get there.”

Nancy offers full spectrum healing through a combination of Reiki, Akashic Records, Sound Code Therapy and the Sacred DNA Restructure Method.

“Sound is vibration,” says Nancy. “Sound healing is an ancient wisdom that bypasses the brain to bring the body into balance and empowers people to connect with their life purpose. It's a way to raise your vibration and shift your energy without bringing the mind into it. The DNA work helps support physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually, and literally help strengthen your system to move toward higher dimensions.”

By the end of the session, the client’s perspective has shifted.

“I want people to feel acknowledged and valued and seen,” says Nancy. “Presence is healing.”

Close Up Radio will feature Nancy Anger in an interview with Jim Masters on April 9th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.nancyanger.com