Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Rep. Alcee Hastings

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to remain at half-staff until sunset on April 7, 2021 out of respect for Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings. Rep. Hastings passed away today and had been serving his 15th term in the United States House of Representatives.

 

Flags had previously been scheduled to fly at half-staff until sunset this evening (April 6, 2021) to honor the victims of the attack on the U.S. Capitol that took place on April 2, 2021. Today’s announcement extends the half-staff status an additional day, through sunset on April 7, 2021. The President’s statement on the passing of Rep. Hastings can be found by clicking here.

