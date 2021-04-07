M-72 Rebuilding Michigan project in Kalkaska County resumes April 12

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Kalkaska

HIGHWAY: M-72

CLOSEST CITY : Kalkaska

START DATE: Monday, April 12, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Saturday, July 3, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $13 million to rebuild nearly 17 miles of M-72 from US-131 to the Kalkaska/Crawford county line. More than half of the project (from US-131 to West Bear Lake Road) was completed last fall, with the remaining 6 miles of work from West Bear Lake Road to the county line to be completed by July 3.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require daily single-lane closures with traffic regulators; one lane will be open in each direction at night. At times, traffic will be maintained on a gravel surface.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes removal of trees close to the roadway, as well as installation of new pavement markings, guardrail and rumble strips.