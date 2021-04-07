Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Portage Lake Lift Bridge test lifts tonight

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

April 6, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be conducting test lifts of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock this evening.

Starting at 7 p.m. tonight, approximately six lifts of the bridge will be required to test electrical work performed this winter. These lifts may result in brief delays for vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic. The lifts are planned to last from 15 to 20 minutes each. Between lifts, traffic will be allowed to clear. Testing should be completed by about 10 p.m.

This schedule is tentative and may be adjusted.

This work will help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.

Portage Lake Lift Bridge test lifts tonight

