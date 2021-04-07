I-275 lane closures continue between 7 Mile Road and I-96/I-696/M-5 for weekend warranty work

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTIES: Oakland Wayne

COMMUNITIES: Farmington Hills Livonia Northville Township Novi

ROADWAY: I-275

WORK HOURS: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 Sunday, April 11, 2021

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Beginning this Saturday, MDOT will reduce traffic on northbound I-275 from 7 Mile Road to the I-96/I-696/M-5 interchange. The I-275 ramps to I-96, I-696, and M-5 will be reduced to one lane. These repairs will be performed 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, if needed, weather permitting. The ramp lane closures will also occur on Sunday, if needed.

Project map

This warranty work involves resealing pavement joints from the I-275 project in 2016. This work will be completed before the start of this summer's I-275 project from 6 Mile Road to the Monroe County line.