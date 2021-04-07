Hybrid virtual public meeting scheduled to discuss 2021-22 US-41 project in Houghton

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the City of Houghton will hold a hybrid virtual public meeting to discuss the 2021-2022 US-41 (Townsend Drive and College Avenue) rebuilding project in Houghton. This meeting immediately precedes a regular Houghton City Council meeting. People can attend in person or participate on Microsoft Teams. There will be a short presentation at 5 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer period.

WHO: MDOT Ishpeming Transportation Service Center (TSC) and Superior Region staff City of Houghton officials Community stakeholders Interested residents and business owners

WHEN: Wednesday, April 14 5-5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Click here to join the meeting on Microsoft Teams

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316

Conference ID: 307 381 289#

Houghton City Hall 616 Shelden Ave. Houghton, MI 49931

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or CurryO@Michigan.gov at least seven days before the meeting.

BACKGROUND: Beginning this spring, MDOT will invest $9 million to rebuild 1.1 miles of US-41 from McInnes Drive to Isle Royale Street. The work will include converting the four-lane boulevard section to two lanes with designated turn lanes at major intersections, widening College Avenue to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements. One-way detours are planned during each summer for this project. Work is expected to be completed in fall 2022.

Long-term benefits include improvements to vehicle and pedestrian safety and operations.

For more information about the project, please visit the project website. Throughout work, project detour and closure information will be posted on MDOT's Mi Drive website, and will also be shared on social media.