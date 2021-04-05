A late notice of appeal is not necessarily fatal in a dependency case
In In re A.R., the Supreme Court today holds that a late notice of appeal from an order terminating parental rights does not always leave the aggrieved parent without remedy.
There were 968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,567 in the last 365 days.
In In re A.R., the Supreme Court today holds that a late notice of appeal from an order terminating parental rights does not always leave the aggrieved parent without remedy.