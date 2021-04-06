Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Anne Arundel County

April 6, 2021

(GLEN BURNIE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which one person died and another was injured early Tuesday morning in Anne Arundel County.

Shortly before 4:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound MD 295 at West Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2018 Toyota Camry was traveling in in the left lane, when for unknown reasons, the driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle, drove off to the right grassy portion of the roadway and struck a tree. Both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelt at the time of crash.

The driver of the Toyota, a 19-year-old male, was transported by ambulance to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries. The passenger of the vehicle, Sean Ruffin, 19, of Dundalk, Maryland, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County EMS personnel.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov