Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,569 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Anne Arundel County

Maryland State Police News Release

(GLEN BURNIE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which one person died and another was injured early Tuesday morning in Anne Arundel County.

Shortly before 4:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound MD 295 at West Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2018 Toyota Camry was traveling in in the left lane, when for unknown reasons, the driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle, drove off to the right grassy portion of the roadway and struck a tree. Both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelt at the time of crash.

The driver of the Toyota, a 19-year-old male, was transported by ambulance to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries. The passenger of the vehicle, Sean Ruffin, 19, of Dundalk, Maryland, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County EMS personnel.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Anne Arundel County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.