Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Dorchester County

Maryland State Police News Release

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday evening in Dorchester County.

Shortly before 9:55 p.m., officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gloria Richardson Circle in Cambridge, Maryland for a report of a shooting. The victim, Da’Jour Sorrell, 22, of Cambridge, Maryland, was transported by ambulance to Dorchester General Hospital, where he was declared deceased. Cambridge Police requested that the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit assume the investigation.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was riding a bicycle from the area of Greenwood Avenue toward Gloria Richardson Circle, when the unknown shooters began firing at the victim.  The victim fell off his bicycle and ran onto Gloria Richardson Circle where one suspect fired additional rounds at the victim.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. The Cambridge Police Department and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 202-510-2847.

The investigation into this case continues..

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Dorchester County

