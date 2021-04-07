Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Prohibiting Government-Mandated Vaccine Passports

April 6, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order prohibiting state agencies or political subdivisions in Texas from creating a "vaccine passport" requirement, or otherwise conditioning receipt of services on an individual’s COVID-19 vaccination status. The order also prohibits organizations receiving public funds from requiring consumers to provide documentation of vaccine status in order to receive any service or enter any place. 

"Everyday, Texans are returning to normal life as more people get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. But, as I've said all along, these vaccines are always voluntary and never forced," said Governor Abbott. "Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives. That is why I have issued an Executive Order that prohibits government-mandated vaccine passports in Texas. We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health — and we will do so without treading on Texans' personal freedoms."

View the Governor's Executive Order. 

