Speaker Phelan, Coalition of Texas House Members to Hold Press Conference About Texas Health Care Priorities
Speaker Phelan, Coalition of Texas House Members to Hold Press Conference About Texas Health Care Priorities
by: Rep. Phelan, Dade04/06/2021
Speaker Phelan, Coalition of Texas House Members to Hold Press Conference About Texas Health Care Priorities
WHO: Speaker Dade Phelan Rep. Trent Ashby Rep. Greg Bonnen Rep. Garnet Coleman Rep. Philip Cortez Rep. James Frank Rep. Donna Howard Rep. Stephanie Klick Rep. Tom Oliverson Rep. Four Price Rep. Toni Rose
WHAT: Press conference about Texas health care priorities
WHERE: Speaker's Press Conference Room Texas Capitol Room 2W.6
WHEN: Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 12:00 PM or upon House adjournment
Contact Info
|
Capitol Address:
|
District Address:
|
Room 2W.13
P.O. Box 2910
Austin, TX 78768
(512) 463-1000
|
10984 F.M. 1442 Suite B
Orange, Texas 77630
(409) 745-2777