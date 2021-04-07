Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Speaker Phelan, Coalition of Texas House Members to Hold Press Conference About Texas Health Care Priorities

by: Rep. Phelan, Dade
04/06/2021

WHO: Speaker Dade Phelan Rep. Trent Ashby Rep. Greg Bonnen Rep. Garnet Coleman Rep. Philip Cortez Rep. James Frank Rep. Donna Howard Rep. Stephanie Klick Rep. Tom Oliverson Rep. Four Price Rep. Toni Rose

WHAT: Press conference about Texas health care priorities

WHERE: Speaker's Press Conference Room Texas Capitol Room 2W.6

WHEN: Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 12:00 PM or upon House adjournment

