Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, April 5, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of April 5th will include the following:

Tuesday, April 6 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a Cabinet Meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, April 6 at 1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster was joined by Senator Lindsey Graham for a news conference to discuss the ramifications of H.R. 1, State House, Office of the Governor, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, April 6 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster and Lt. Governor Evette participated in a news conference recognizing the month of April as “Child Abuse Prevention Month”, Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, April 7 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Governor will visit and tour TICO Tractors, 66 Cypress Ridge Drive, Ridgeland, S.C.

Wednesday, April 7 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will be joined by State Department of Education Superintendent Molly Spearman and S.C. Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary William Grimsley to recognize the month of April as “Month of the Military Child”, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, April 7 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Governor Evette will deliver keynote address to the Jasper County State of the County Business Luncheon, Lake Side at Blue Herron, 153 James L Taylor Drive, Ridgeland, S.C.

Saturday, April 10 at 6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Governor Evette will speak at When Life Sucks Foundation’s "Save the 22 Dinner", Anderson Civic Center, 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: March 29, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of March 29, 2021, included:

Monday, March 29

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

1:34 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the South Carolina Retail Association’s virtual legislative day.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

5:05 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

5:15 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

Tuesday, March 30

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a call with the National Governors Association and White House COVID-19 Task Force regarding vaccine distribution.

1:00 PM: Agency meeting.

1:23 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

1:26 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

1:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate and constituents.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster announced the investment of Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds with the University of South Carolina, Benedict College and Apple, Benedict College Business development center, 2601 Read Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

Wednesday, March 31

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with state officials regarding COVID-19.

1:20 PM: Call with Pete Buttigieg, United States Secretary of Transportation.

1:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

Thursday, April 1

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a press conference to announce an economic development policy initiative, Bausch and Lomb, 8507 Pelham Road, Greenville, S.C.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended a groundbreaking event, DC BLOX, Global Trade Park Greenville, 33 Global Drive, Greenville, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the “The Art of Lawmaking” class, Governor’s Office, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, April 2

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster joined by S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Duane Parrish announced that a major sporting event will soon be coming to South Carolina, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

11:15 AM: Policy meeting.

12:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the University of South Carolina Law School’s Konduros Leadership Development Graduates Ceremony, Karen J. Williams, Courthouse, University of South Carolina Law School, Columbia, S.C.

