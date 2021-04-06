JEFFERSON CITY — In this week’s edition of “Keeping Up,” Sen. Elaine Gannon, R – De Soto, provides an update on her sponsored legislation, explains her stance on several education issues and congratulates two state high school basketball champions.
You just read:
Sen. Elaine Gannon’s “Keeping Up” for the Week of March 29
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.