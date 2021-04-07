Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Laurentian Bank announces the election of its Directors

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces that the candidates nominated as directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (the “Bank”), as identified in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 5, 2021, have all been elected. The election took place earlier today, during the Bank's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

The 11 candidates nominated by management were elected as directors of the Bank:

Candidate Votes For Votes Withheld
Sonia Baxendale 13,339,239   88.66 % 1,706,370   11.34 %
Andrea Bolger 14,469,050   96.17 % 576,559   3.83 %
Michael T. Boychuk 14,306,037   95.08 % 739,572   4.92 %
Suzanne Gouin 14,880,282   98.90 % 165,327   1.10 %
Rania Llewellyn 13,336,121   88.64 % 1,709,488   11.36 %
David Morris 4,462,587   96.12 % 583,022   3.88 %
David Mowat 13,332,034   88.61 % 1,713,575   11.39 %
Michael Mueller 13,314,932   88.50 % 1,730,677   11.50 %
Michelle R. Savoy 13,732,915   91.28 % 1,312,694   8.72 %
Susan Wolburgh Jenah 13,322,825   88.55 % 1,722,784   11.45 %
Nicholas Zelenczuk 14,478,670   96.23 % 566,939   3.77 %

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank will be published shortly on https://lbcfg.ca/, and filed on SEDAR.

Mr. Michael Mueller, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, is pleased to announce the election of Ms. Suzanne Gouin to the Bank’s Board as a newly appointed independent Director. Ms. Gouin is an accomplished director who focuses on business transformation, digital implementation, governance and human capital. She has held senior management positions in the private and public sectors, including acting as President and Chief Executive Officer of TV5 Québec, Canada from 2002 to 2015. Ms. Gouin has received the National Order of Merit of the French Republic and she will contribute to the expertise and depth of the Bank’s Board. Ms. Gouin’s appointment to the Board will result in women making up 54% of its Members.

“We are delighted to welcome Ms. Gouin to the Board. We are positive that her extensive experience in governance, strategy, risk and reputation management, transformation and growth of organizations in a wide range of sectors will benefit the Bank,” commented Mr. Mueller.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 2,900 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $45.2 billion in balance sheet assets and $29.2 billion in assets under administration.

Information:

Fabrice Tremblay
Office: 514 284-4500 ext. 40020
Cell: 438-989-6070
Fabrice.tremblay@lbcfg.ca

