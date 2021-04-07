Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,564 in the last 365 days.

FINAL NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Clover Health Investments Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – CLOV, IPOC

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover” or the “Company”), formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE: IPOC), on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s securities between October 6, 2020 and February 4, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Clover stockholders who purchased or acquired CLOV or IPOC securities securities prior to November 17, 2020 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/clover/, for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options.

As detailed in the complaint, on February 4, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a research report that revealed that Clover’s flagship platform, Clover Assistant, was the subject of a U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) investigation for a variety of issues, including illegal kickbacks, marketing practices, and undisclosed related-party transactions. Hindenburg discovered that Clover’s sales growth was not driven by technology, but by deceptive sales practices. Following this news, Clover common stock fell $1.72 per share, or over 12% in value, to close on February 4, 2021 at $12.23 per share.  

The following day, Clover filed a Form 8-K disclosing that the SEC was conducting an “investigation and requesting document and data preservation for the period from January 1, 2020, to the present, relating to certain matters that are referenced in the [Hindenburg Research report].”

Clover stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this action. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


Primary Logo

You just read:

FINAL NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Clover Health Investments Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – CLOV, IPOC

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.