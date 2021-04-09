Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
R4G Launches Fun Reward Happy Divorce Party in Paradise Girls Celebrate Freedom

Recruiting for Good created happy divorced party reward to help fund meaningful program for girls; and reward Girls 2023 Grand Cayman luxury foodie experience.

Join to Celebrate Your New Found Freedom in Paradise and Party for Good with Friends!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good launches fun reward 'Happy Divorce Party in Paradise;' to inspire women participation in R4G's referral program and help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good." Referrals enable our staffing agency to generate more proceeds for good.

Exclusive party travel reward includes luxury accommodations and two event tickets for '2023 Cayman Cookout.'

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Divorce is not the end it's just a new beginning. Done with lawyers, therapy, and suffering...Join the most rewarding foodie party, travel with your BFF, and celebrate your new found freedom in paradise."

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to fund; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created 'Lovely Girls Party' an exclusive luxury travel club rewarding destinations to experience the World's Most Beautiful Cities + Best Celebrations. Join to Celebrate Everything You Love Art + Food + Sports. Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good;” and enjoy rewarding experiences www.LovelyGirlsParty.com Happy Wherever You Go.

We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
