St. Albans // First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A201128
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 04/06/2021 at 0555 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2310 US Route 7, Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Danny Bouchard Jr
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 6, 2021 at 0547 hours, Vermont State Police received a 911 Hang up call from 2310 US Route 7 in Highgate. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Danny Bouchard Jr. . Bouchard was additionally charged with Resisting Arrest and Violations of Conditions of Release. Bouchard was held at Northwest Correctional Center without bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/06/2021 @ 1500
COURT: Franklin Superior
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: None
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.