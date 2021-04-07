St. Albans // First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A201128

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 04/06/2021 at 0555 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2310 US Route 7, Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Danny Bouchard Jr

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 6, 2021 at 0547 hours, Vermont State Police received a 911 Hang up call from 2310 US Route 7 in Highgate. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Danny Bouchard Jr. . Bouchard was additionally charged with Resisting Arrest and Violations of Conditions of Release. Bouchard was held at Northwest Correctional Center without bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/06/2021 @ 1500

COURT: Franklin Superior

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: None

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.