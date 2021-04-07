Project To Rehabilitate Section of BI-20 In East Midland

MIDLAND – A project to rehabilitate approximately six miles of Business Interstate 20 and to add traffic signals at the intersection with East Loop 250 is scheduled to start in mid-April. The project stretches from Interstate 20 to Fairgrounds Road in Midland County.

Lane closures will be necessary in all phases.

While work on the traffic signals won’t start until this summer, the project will begin the week of April 12, 2021. The rehabilitation work is scheduled to begin the week of April 26, 2021. Paving work will begin near I-20 on the outside westbound lane and progress toward Fairgrounds Road. Then the outside eastbound lane will be done from Fairgrounds Road to I-20. The same process will be repeated for the inside lanes.

A final course of asphalt will be placed in late summer.

The traffic signals will take several months to install once work on them begins later this year.

Traffic alerts will be issued from time to time during the project. Follow TxDOTOdessa on Twitter to get these updates, or subscribe to all TxDOT updates by email.

Motorists are asked to obey warning signs and any flaggers encountered in the work zones. Motorists are asked to slow down in work zones. Rear-end collisions are at the top of all crash causes in work zones. Motorists are reminded that driving distracted in work zones is a dangerous activity. Slow-moving construction equipment may enter a lane inadvertently, so being on high alert is work zones helps all motorists and construction workers stay safe.

The project is scheduled to take about a year to be completed.

Jones Brothers Dirt & Paving won the project with a low bid of a little more than $11.1 million.