Mississippi Lottery Corporation Board of Directors Begins Search for Next President

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) Board of Directors announced today it will begin a nationwide search to replace Lottery President Tom Shaheen, who notified the board he will be retiring June 30, 2021.  Shaheen was hired on May 7, 2019, as the inaugural MLC President and began work on June 2, 2019.  Shaheen will turn 68 in May. 

The position will be advertised in lottery industry trade publications and on the MLC website.  Interested candidates can review the job description and how to apply at www.mslotteryhome.com/career/president/.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was legislatively created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com

###

