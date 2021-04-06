Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 957 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,543 in the last 365 days.

Spirit Lake Hatchery filling with northern pike

SPIRIT LAKE - Crews with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources placed fyke nets in the outlets of the sloughs that flow into Big Spirit Lake on March 23 to start collecting northern pike. Northern pike spawn in sloughs and shallow vegetated areas around the Iowa Great Lakes prior to ice leaving the lakes.

A total of 207 adult northern pike were collected in three days. The fish were transported to the Spirit Lake Hatchery. The broodstock produced more than 1.7 million eggs which are currently being incubated in special jars that allow fresh water to flow over the eggs, supplying oxygen.  

In less than two weeks, the fry will hatch and be stocked into Iowa's shallow lakes.

All DNR offices, including fish hatcheries, are closed to the public until further notice due to COVID-19 precautions.

You just read:

Spirit Lake Hatchery filling with northern pike

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.