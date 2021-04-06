FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Raw Ground Chorizo Sausage Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for for approximately 39 pounds of raw ground chorizo sausage products due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard pieces of crystalline material. The fresh and frozen raw ground chorizo sausage items were produced on March 8, 2021 by Century Oak Packing Company, an establishment in Mt. Angel, Ore. These items were sold at a farmer’s market and also shipped to retail locations in Oregon.

Recall news release: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls-alerts/fsis-issues-public-health-alert-raw-ground-chorizo-sausage-products-due-possible