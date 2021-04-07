Elite Airways Announces Daily Nonstops to Martha’s Vineyard & Nantucket from White Plains, one-way fares as low as $129*
Daily nonstop jet service to Nantucket starts May 27 and to Martha’s Vineyard on May 28; Tickets now on sale at 877-393-2510 and at EliteAirways.comPORTLAND, ME, USA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Airways LLC today announced the introduction of nonstop jet service between White Plains in Westchester County NY, and the islands of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard MA off the coast of Cape Cod. The new service begins May 27 and 28 at the start of Memorial Day weekend, and will operate seven days a week. Tickets are available for sale at 877-393-2510 and EliteAirways.com.
With fares starting as low as $129 each way, daily nonstop jet service (Mon-Sun) is as follows:
• White Plains to Nantucket: departs HPN 9:00 a.m., arrives ACK 10:00 a.m.
• Nantucket to White Plains: departs ACK 10:30 a.m., arrives HPN 11:30 a.m.
• White Plains to Martha’s Vineyard: departs HPN 12:30 p.m., arrives MVY 1:30 p.m.
• Martha’s Vineyard to White Plains: departs MVY 2:30 p.m., arrives HPN 3:30 p.m.
Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200, CRJ-700 and CRJ-900 jet airliners with 50, 70 and 90 seats respectively, known for comfort and efficiency, and maintains an impeccable safety record. Elite Airways passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, free seat assignments, and free first checked bag up to 50lbs, and no ticketing change fees (see website for details). Elite Airways is also pet friendly.
“We’re thrilled to introduce service at Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket with daily nonstops, using our comfortable and reliable CRJ jet aircraft,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “Flying to an island destination requires flexibility, so passengers will appreciate that Elite Airways has no ticketing change fees, and first-checked bag, carry-on and seat assignments are free. Also, as a pet-friendly airline, we can accommodate family pets to fly in the cabin with their owners—including larger, well-behaved dogs. We believe this new service will be well received by vacationers and islanders, and we wish to thank airport officials for their support.”
Nearly 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, the island of Nantucket has preserved the charm and elegance of the 1800s. Because of its isolation and unspoiled beauty, Nantucket is a vacationers’ paradise—one where the vistas are breathtaking, the beaches and lighthouses are picturesque, and life happens at a relaxed pace.
“We look forward to welcoming Elite Airways to our airport and know that our community will appreciate a new morning nonstop flight to White Plains,” said Thomas Rafter, A.A.E., Airport Manager, Nantucket Memorial Airport. “Nantucket is such a unique and beloved island by both our residents and visitors, and we are pleased to support this service opportunity for the community.” Nantucket Memorial Airport is located three miles southeast of the town center and more information is available at: https://www.nantucket-ma.gov/597/Memorial-Airport.
The island of Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Cape Cod is equally picturesque and has six small towns, each with their own distinctive personality. It’s a popular summer destination for A-list celebrities, politicians and business executives looking for a respite from their hectic lives.
“We are pleased to welcome Elite Airways to the Vineyard and to add a new daily nonstop flight to White Plains,” said Geoffrey R. Freeman, Airport Director, Martha’s Vineyard Airport. With tremendous demand to get here, we believe an additional daily nonstop to White Plains will be a home run with our island residents and visitors we serve each year.” Martha’s Vineyard Airport is located in the town of West Tisbury and more information is available at: https://mvyairport.com/.
About Elite Airways
Headquartered in Portland Maine, Elite Airways LLC was founded in 2006 by airline veterans with the goal to provide passengers a better travel experience with nonstop flights, competitive prices and exceptional service. Elite Airways is a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier and provides chartered and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America. The airline’s routes connect underserved communities with popular destinations that include New York City/Newark, White Plains NY, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard MA, Vero Beach and Sarasota-Bradenton FL, Asheville NC, and Portland ME. All scheduled flights are sold and operated by Elite Airways LLC, and available for purchase at www.eliteairways.com or at 877-393-2510.
For Reservations: 1-877-393-2510
Customer Service: 321-265-5100
Email: info@eliteairways.com
# # #
*For Elite Airways flights, the first checked bag and carry-on will be free, $50.00 for a second checked bag, and $75.00 for the third checked bag per person. Each checked bag weighing between 51 and 70 pounds will be assessed a fee of $25 in addition to the checked bag fee. Each checked bag weighing between 71 and 100 pounds will be assessed a fee of $100. All fares are quoted in U.S. Dollars ($USD) unless otherwise specified. Visit EliteAirways.com for more details on our standard baggage service fee schedule. Dates of the advertised flights are subject to change in accordance with regulatory requirements. See the TSA website for a list of prohibited items.
Rebecca Emery, APR
Elite Airways
