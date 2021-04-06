Idaho driver’s license or state identification required to purchase adult resident Fish and Game licenses

Idaho Fish and Game moved to a new sales and licensing system in November 2020 and with this move came several new changes. One such change is the requirement to produce a valid Idaho driver’s license so it can be scanned when purchasing resident licenses, tags and permits from a vendor. For those who do not drive, an Idaho State Identification card is required.

Proof of residency is required to buy any resident license.

Non-drivers under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian provide proof of residency to purchase resident products.

Definition of resident

A resident is anyone who has been domiciled in this state with a bona fide intent to make this their place of permanent abode, for a period of not less than six months immediately preceding the date of application for any license, tag or permit. A senior resident is anyone age 65 and older who has lived in the state at least 6 months immediately preceding the date of application for a senior license or tag.

Military affidavits

Military personnel and dependents stationed in Idaho must present a current Military Status and Residency affidavit signed by first sergeant, section commander, or commander. A signed affidavit allows new Idaho military arrivals to buy resident licenses once they have been in state at least 30 days. The affidavit allows the purchase of resident fish and game licenses/tags by active duty full-time military personnel, including his/her spouse and children (less than 18 years of age) living in the same household after 30 days of continuous residency in Idaho.

Nonresident ineligibility

A persons claiming residency privileges in any other state does not qualify for Idaho resident products. Residency privileges include, but are not limited to; possessing a valid driver’s license for another state, receiving in-state tuition prices for another state, receiving homeowner tax exemptions in another state, and being registered to vote in another state. A persons with an Idaho driver’s license who has not resided in the state for at least six months does not qualify for resident products.

Idaho residents without U.S. citizenship

Persons in the state on a visitor visa do not qualify for resident products. Persons residing in Idaho who are in the process of acquiring citizenship may provide supporting documents and may subsequently qualify for resident products.

Other proof of residency

Residency proving documents such as utility bills and bank statements may be required if identification presented was issued less than six months prior.

Exemptions

As certain exemptions and policies may not be listed above, hunters, anglers and trappers are encouraged to call their local Fish and Game office with any questions, or concerns. A list of residency requirements, as well as Fish and Game office phone numbers can be found on the Fish and Game website.