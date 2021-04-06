HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST April 5, 2021

Governor’s Office:

Governor Ige Provides Update on Vaccines and Travel

During an afternoon media availability Gov. Ige said Hawai‘i’s vaccine roll-out ranks in the top 10 and usually between 4-8 in efficiency in administration of vaccines. He believes the focus on having a broad range of providers is responsible for the successful program due to having so many points of access. This, the governor said, allows providers to scale up quickly as the federal government provides more vaccine. He said in consultation with Health Director Dr. Libby Char, May 1 continues to be the target date for having vaccine available for everyone 16-years-old and older.

Gov. Ige says two national developers of digital health applications, Clear and CommonPass, are currently piloting so-called vaccine passports which could allow fully vaccinated individuals to travel without testing and restrictions. “They’re both piloting validation of PCR testing and they are seeing good results. Both have committed to including vaccination data into their platforms when available. It’s going to take some time but these companies are at the forefront of verifying vaccination status.” When asked how long until a passport will be available, Gov. Ige said, “Case counts on O‘ahu and Maui continue to present challenges and we want to see lower case counts before we fully reopen, including inter-island travel.”

Gov. Ige spoke at length about the need to balance economic momentum while continuing to monitor and respond to lingering virus clusters on O‘ahu and Maui. “Until we reach herd immunity, we need to maintain our vigilance and patience by continuing to wear masks, socially distance, and wash our hands.”

Last week, a record 80,000 Hawai‘i residents received at least one shot in a one-week period. Doug Murdoch, the State’s Chief Technology Officer with Enterprise Technology Services said he believes at this pace, herd immunity is possible by early this summer.

Department of Health:

Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

This report includes cases up until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. April 3, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 53 23,338 Hawai‘i 14 2,539 Maui 23 2,991 Kaua‘i 0 196 Moloka‘i 0 34 Lānaʻi 0 111 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 5 969 Total Cases 95 30,228++ Deaths 0 467

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 4/1/21 – Hawai‘i-2, Maui 19, O‘ahu-21, Kauaʻi-0

++ As a result of updated information, two cases on Oʻahu were removed from the counts.

Department of Public Safety : Statewide Inmate Testing Continues COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reports three (3) negative inmate test results. The total active inmate cases remain unchanged at five (5). There are no MCCC inmates in the hospital. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center reports 33 negative inmate test results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

21,504 Passengers Arrive on Sunday

Yesterday, a total of 21,504 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 16,140 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,545 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

