DHHL NEWS RELEASE: ANAHOLA WATER SYSTEM 432 TEMPORARY WATER SHUTOFF

Anahola, Kauaʻi – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Kaiwa Construction Inc., will conduct a temporary water shutoff to Hawaiian homestead lots in Anahola, Kauaʻi from Wednesday, April 7 at 10 p.m. through Thursday, April 8 at 5 a.m.

The affected homesteads include lots that are makai of Kaumualiʻi Highway, the Malamaʻaina residential subdivision, all lots on Kamalomaloʻo Road, and all lots makai on East Hokualele Road.

The temporary water shutoff will allow DHHL to connect a new water main. These repairs are part of the Department’s $12.9 million upgrade of Anahola Water System 432.

Phase I of the water system upgrade began in early 2020 and is expected to be completed by Summer 2021. Construction of Phase II is anticipated to be completed by late 2022.

