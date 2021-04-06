DCCA NEWS RELEASE: 2021 SPECIAL ENROLLMENT PERIOD FOR HEALTH INSURANCE MARKETPLACE COVERAGE EXTENDED TO AUGUST 15

HONOLULU — Hawai‘i residents are encouraged to take advantage of new savings for health insurance through the American Rescue Plan after President Biden announced the extension of a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for Marketplace coverage until August 15.

“The additional three months will give the public more time to assess their insurance needs as their financial situation evolves due to COVID-19. It also gives them the opportunity to enroll in a plan that provides the coverage they need at a potentially lower cost. I encourage our consumers to visit HealthCare.gov to sign up for a plan before August 15,” said Insurance Commissioner Colin Hayashida.

“Residents who need affordable health insurance and who do not qualify for Medicaid coverage should visit the Marketplace website to apply and enroll in a plan,” shared Department of Human Services Director, Cathy Betts. “The federal marketplace enrollment system is linked to Hawai‘i’s Medicaid enrollment system. This enables applicants to find affordable health insurance, and if they are likely to be Medicaid eligible, Marketplace applications will automatically be referred to Medicaid for coverage.”

Individuals and families now have more time to access the SEP and enroll in Marketplace coverage with the increased tax credits to reduce their premiums. Current enrollees who wish to change plans in response to the availability of increased tax credits should submit an application update on or after April 1 to receive an updated eligibility determination.

Consumers will save, on average, $50 per person per month and $85 per policy per month. About one out of four enrollees on HeathCare.gov will be able to upgrade to a higher plan category that offers better out of pocket costs at the same or lower premium compared to what they’re paying today.

# # #