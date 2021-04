HSJ NEWS RELEASE: THIRD CIRCUIT SEEKING APPLICANTS FOR INDEPENDENT GRAND JURY COUNSEL

HILO, Hawaii – The Circuit Court of the Third Circuit (Hawaii island) is seeking applications for independent grand jury counsel for Hilo and Kona. The compensation shall be as provided by law.

Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of the State of Hawaii establishes that whenever a grand jury is impaneled an independent counsel shall be appointed, as provided by law, to advise the members of the grand jury regarding matters brought before it.

In accordance with Hawaii Revised Statutes (§612-51 to §612-57), the Chief Justice of the Hawaii Supreme Court appoints grand jury counsel for the four judicial circuits of the state, selecting from among those individuals licensed to practice law in Hawaii who are not public employees.

If you are interested in being considered for a one-year appointment for either Hilo or Kona, please submit a letter indicating your interest and a resume by May 14, 2021 to:

Chief Judge Robert D.S. Kim Keahuolu Courthouse 74-5451 Kamakaeha Avenue Kailua-Kona, Hawaii 96740

Also, please fax a copy to: Lester Oshiro Chief Court Administrator Fax: 808-961-7577

# # #