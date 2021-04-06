DOT FULL CLOSURE OF THE WESTBOUND H-1 FREEWAY BETWEEN THE MIDDLE STREET OFFRAMP (EXIT 19A) AND KEEHI INTERCHANGE FOR MARKING INSTALLATIONS

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that all lanes will be closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Middle Street offramp (Exit 19A) and the Keehi Interchange on Sunday night, April 11, 2021, through Friday morning, April 16, 2021, from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., nightly, for pavement marking installations.

Joining onramps and offramps will be closed concurrently, which includes the Dillingham Boulevard/Kamehameha Highway onramp and the Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18).

During closure hours, motorists traveling on the westbound H-1 Freeway will be detoured to the Middle Street offramp (Exit 19A) and may continue west onto Nimitz Highway.

In sequence with the full closure, three right lanes will be closed on the H-1 Freeway westbound, between the Keehi Interchange and the Airport onramp. Two left lanes will remain open throughout this stretch and access to the Airport offramp (Exit 16) will be available. Motorists may enter the westbound H-1 Freeway via the Nimitz Highway/Sand Island onramp at the Keehi Interchange.

To view a map of the closure, please click here.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of the closure and detour. First Responders, emergency vehicles and TheBus have been notified and will not be allowed through. All roadwork is weather permitting.

###