HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST APRIL 6, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

61 New COVID-19 Cases Reported.

DOH reports 61 new cases of coronavirus today.

This report includes cases up until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. April 4, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 29 23,417 Hawai‘i 3 2,541 Maui 21 3,012 Kaua‘i 0 196 Moloka‘i 0 34 Lānaʻi 0 111 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 8 976 Total Cases 61 30,287++ Deaths 0 467

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 4/5/21 – Hawai‘i-3, Maui 18, O‘ahu-22, Kauaʻi-0

++ As a result of updated information, one cases on Oʻahu and one case from Hawai‘i Island were removed from the counts.

Department of Public Safety:

Statewide Inmate Testing Continues

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reports three (3) inmate recoveries. The total active inmate cases dropped to two (2) and the total recovered increased to 92. There are no MCCC inmates in the hospital. The two (2) Women’s Community Correctional Center employees who were out due to COVID have been cleared to return to work. All facilities are clear of active positive employees. The O’ahu Community Correctional Center reports 46 negative inmate test results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

22,266 Passengers Arrive on Monday

Yesterday, a total of 22,266 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 16,267 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,664 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners, or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/

Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center:

