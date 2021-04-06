Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NANO-X IMAGING LTD Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

/EIN News/ -- NEVE ILAN, Israel, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (www.nanox.vision) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), the innovative medical imaging technology company democratizing healthcare, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 6, 2021. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.nanox.vision under “Financials” in the Investors section.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, at IR@nanox.vision.

About NANO-X:

Nano-X, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine is an Israeli corporation developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nano-X believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Contact:

Itzhak Maayan
Nanox Imaging
IR@nanox.vision

Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
bob@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

