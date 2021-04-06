Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on its First Quarter 2021 Results; and to Present at Upcoming Investor Event

/EIN News/ -- RUTLAND, Vt., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, April 29, 2021.



The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (877) 838-4153 or for international participants (720) 545-0037 at least 10 minutes before start time. The Conference ID is 760 9317 for the call and the replay.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the company's website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID 760 9317).

The company also announced today that the company’s management will be presenting at the following virtual investor conference:

Oppenheimer 16th Annual Industrial Growth Conference



Tuesday, May 4, 2021



11:15 AM Eastern Time

A copy of the presentation for the conference will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed via the Investors’ section of the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com . In addition, the conference will be webcast live via a link on the company’s website.