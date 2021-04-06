Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, April 22

Conference call and webcast to be held on Friday, April 23

/EIN News/ -- EFFINGHAM, Ill., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) announced today that it will issue its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Midland States Bancorp will also host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 23, 2021 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call, Replay and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, April 23, 2021

Time: 7:30 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: (877) 516-3531; conference ID: 9390877

Telephone Replay (available through April 30, 2021): (855) 859-2056; conference ID: 9390877

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the Webcasts and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About Midland State Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.87 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.48 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

CONTACT:
Douglas J. Tucker, Sr. V.P., Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321


Primary Logo

