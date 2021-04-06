Vir Biotechnology to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that George Scangos, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 13th at 8:45 am PT / 11:45 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there following the presentation for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B virus, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio.


Contact:
Cara Miller
VP, Corporate Communications
cmiller@vir.bio
+1-415-941-6746

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


