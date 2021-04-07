‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 13 Spelunking
Spelunking. That is a rather nasty sounding word for repelling into an abyss, for the word smuggles within itself, the very sound of a soft object crashing to earth with a great ‘splat’.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 13 Spelunking from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and audio content on Soundcloud and video content on YouTube and IGTV.
— C.W. Männe
C.W. here, is beginning to use the LANGUAGE OF SPIRIT, to solve his problems. There is a line in this chapter that says, “the solution to my problem was wrapped within the very problem itself.” This is evidence that C.W. can see through JUDGEMENTS to what is REAL. He uses that pure reality, to make his way from SEEMINGLY IMPOSSIBLE CIRCUMSTANCES. This also represents his desperation to FIND HIS FATHER.
Sir David said “Here we have a hero transformed both physically and mentally. Remember, he has embraced himself as savage, but he has also learned when to yield, as he did in defeating the Anaconda. In his descent from the cliff, he completely surrenders in that fall. Most importantly, his journey to this point takes him into lower and lower terrain. Moving downward. This descent is a representation of C.W.’s travel to the center of his own psyche, where he will discover he has hidden his greatest pain.”
Mahne said "Life is never perfect, or it always is..."
The Grangita is entitled ‘Forgiveness.’
