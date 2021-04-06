St. Louis Entrepreneur Redefining Self-care with Natural Skincare Line
EINPresswire.com/ -- “No one loves you like self.” That is the motivating mantra behind Self Care Naturals, a new natural skincare line created by St. Louis Entrepreneur, La Donna Baker.
Far from the average natural skincare brand, Self Care Naturals is a black-owned business established to help individuals value selfcare with products that rejuvenate the skin and resolve skin issues such as hyperpigmentation, acne, blemishes, skin tightening and eczema. The company offers a dynamic range of products for the face and body including luscious body scrubs, face scrubs, soaps, anti-aging serums, and face washes. The products are expertly handmade using high-quality, natural ingredients such as shea butter, aloe vera and Vitamin E oil and other natural oils known for their healing, soothing and restoring properties.
Self Care Naturals was birthed from Baker’s passion to help others. Prior to launching the skincare company, she owned a permanent makeup company and was often gratified by the reaction of her happy customers. However, a car accident limited her capacity and forced her to temporarily close the business. Nevertheless, her passion for beauty and flawless skin fuelled her to conduct tons of research that lead to her to creating a skincare brand that helps people find effective skincare products that do not contain chemicals. When asked about the importance of selfcare, Baker said: “Self-care should be intentional but too many of us pour into others and neglect our own needs; often forgetting that we are our best when we take care of ourselves. I want my customers to appreciate the value of self-care and feel good inside and out every time they use my products.”
And the customers are already feeling good. Within two weeks of its official launch, Self Care Naturals sold out most of the products. One customer summed up the overall impact of the products. She said: “The full moon cream is amazing. I use it on my stretch marks and have noticed that they are fading. The balance serum is thick and has a relaxing soothing smell. My husband even uses it on his beard.”
Self Care Naturals is vegan, kid-friendly and safe for all skin types. Now in its infancy, the company is seeking to partner with influencers for their Brand Ambassadors Program to promote the lifestyle brand to the masses. For further information or to browse the products available in the collection, visit: https://www.selfcarenaturals.com.
###
Media contact: LaDonna Baker
Email: selfcarenaturals@gmail.com
LaDonna Baker
###
