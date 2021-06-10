Texas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed and Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Texas-Demand the Best Possible Compensation Results

'Texas based Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this cancer caused by asbestos exposure in Texas and nationwide. ” — Texas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

HOUSTON , TEXAS, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Texas US Navy Veterans Advocate, "If you are a Navy Veteran anywhere in the state of Texas and you have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma and or this is your husband or dad please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to get your questions about mesothelioma compensation answered. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran can exceed a million dollars-depending on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. Most Navy Veterans with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard prior to 1982.

"The reason we have enthusiastically endorsed Texas based attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is because Erik and his colleagues have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this. We cannot emphasize enough-----if a person with mesothelioma would like this best possible compensation results it is vital-they hire experienced attorneys who know what they are doing. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this cancer caused by asbestos exposure. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Arlington or anywhere in Texas. https://Texas.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas the Texas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston Texas: www.mdanderson.org

* Baylor Saint Luke’s Medical Center Cancer Center Houston, Texas:

www.bcm.edu/healthcare/care-centers/lung-institute

* Dallas Methodist Hospital Dallas, Texas: www.methodisthealthsystem.org/lungcancer.

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



