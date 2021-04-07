Exceptional lineup awaits bidders at Morphy's big April 27-30 Firearms & Militaria Auction

Holland & Holland (London) Royal Double Rifle built in 1932, .577-caliber Nitro Express for hunting dangerous African game. Once owned by famed Baron Bror von Blixen-Finecke (1886-1946). Cased with accessories. Estimate $160,000-$200,000

Cased pair of circa-1993 bespoke Westley Richards & Co. (England) deluxe-grade sidelock side-by-side game shotguns. Gold-inlaid and engraved. Provenance: Larry and Brenda Potterfield family collection

Rare, original-finish Singer Manufacturing Co., 1911A1 military pistol, .45 ACP, one of only 500 made in 1941 under Educational Order W-ORD-396. Estimate $80,000-$125,000

Archivally framed and matted Civil War Abraham Lincoln signature dated Jan. 11, 1865. Presentation includes two-part note to Quartermaster General Montgomery Meigs and a photo of Lincoln. Estimate $6,000-$8,000