Fumbles Bar and Grill to Host The Cajun Navy's 2nd Annual Crawfish Cookoff Competition

Cajun Navy 2016's 2nd Annual Crawfish Cookoff will take place May 1, 2021 at Fumbles Bar and Grill in Shreveport, LA The event will consist of a competition between 25 of the area's top crawfish boiling teams Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) is a nationally-known nonprofit that provides life saving measures during natural disasters.

On May 1, 2021, North Shreveport's Fumbles Bar and Grill will be hosting The Cajun Navy's 2nd annual crawfish cookoff to benefit the Cajun Navy.

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fumbles Bar and Grill to Host The Cajun Navy's 2nd Annual Crawfish Cookoff CompetitionOn May 1, 2021, North Shreveport's premier sports grill & bar, Fumbles Bar and Grill will be hosting The Cajun Navy's 2nd annual crawfish cookoff to benefit the Cajun Navy (Pinnacle Search and Rescue).This event starts at 11 AM at 3142 N Market St Shreveport, LA 71107 and will be a crawfish boiling competition, with 25 competitors trying to earn the top spot of Cajun Navy's Top Crawfish Boiling team.Tickets will be available at Fumbles Bar and Grill on the day of the event. For just $20, attendees will be able to sample boiled crawfish from the competitors.There will also be a raffle of several donated items from Pinnacle Search and Rescue's corporate sponsors.This is a family-friendly event, and participants of all ages are invited.If your company or organization would like to support The Cajun Navy by donating funds or in-kind items for the crawfish competition, contact laurie@cajunnnavy2016.orgAbout Cajun Navy 2016 (Pinnacle Search and Rescue)The name Cajun Navy first came about in August of 2005 during the severe flooding that occurred from Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and surrounding areas.During natural disasters and other times of need, governmental agencies can become overwhelmed with their communities' needs. The Cajun Navy is there to help fill that void.Because they're a volunteer organization and are supported by sponsorships and supporters from the community, they rely on donations to keep them mission-ready and to have the tools to perform their much-needed services.To learn more about The Cajun Navy and how you can support their mission, visit their website at https://pinnaclesar.org . Learn more about content marketing for your organization.

Just one of many videos showcasing the local community's support of the volunteers of Cajun Navy 2016 (Pinnacle Search and Rescue)