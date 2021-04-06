Missouri Attorney General Files Four Civil Lawsuits Against Illicit Massage Businesses Operating in Missouri

Apr 6, 2021, 12:52 PM by AG Schmitt

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, as part of his Office’s Hope Initiative, today in a press conference announced four civil lawsuits have been filed against illicit massage businesses operating in Missouri. The four illicit massage businesses that were sued are A Little Massage in Laclede County, Blue Lotus Asian Massage in Cole County, Shangri-La Massage in Jackson County, and Ella’s Asian Massage in Clay County. Additionally, Attorney General Schmitt provided an update on the Hope Initiative, which aims to crack down on illicit massage businesses across the state, and the Lee’s Summit Police Department provided an update on an investigation related to the Hope Initiative.