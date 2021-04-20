Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A newly enhanced blog site by urologist Dr. Cletus Georges, MD, has already generated immense traffic since its release

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Cletus Georges MD, Urology-Themed Blog Site Gains Momentum Online

The recently updated version of a popular blog site by urologist Dr. Cletus Georges, MD, has already garnered higher-than-expected rankings since its late-March launch, according to Dr. Georges.

The new and improved version of the urology blog site, Version 2.0, can be accessed at www.drcletusgeorgesmd.com. Dr. Georges said he decided to update the original site to make it even more user friendly after it quickly achieved first-page rankings for several keywords. Version 2.0 of the site is now following in its predecessor’s footsteps online, according to Dr. Georges.

Dr. Georges said aside from the website’s intuitiveness and appearance, one of the main reasons for the upgraded site’s success thus far is the high quality of the content on the site. The site offers a detailed look at the many components of the human body’s genitourinary tract, as well as the issues that can plague it—issues that many individuals are reluctant to talk about with family or friends, he said.

The genitourinary tract’s organs include the adrenal glands, urinary bladder, urethra, kidneys, and even male reproductive organs. Unfortunately, these organs may develop issues such as bladder cancer, kidney stones, urinary tract infections in women, and stress urinary incontinence, according to Dr. Georges. However, his website provides detailed descriptions of the warning signs of these conditions as well as how to diagnose and treat these conditions effectively.

Through the site, readers can also find out the answers to frequently asked questions about vasectomies—procedures used as permanent contraception or for sterilization in men.

Dr. Cletus Georges, MD, said his hope is that through the website, readers will become more aware of the issues that might be taking place in their urinary and reproductive systems. He said he also wants to encourage more readers to speak with their doctors about these matters to preserve their health and quality of life long term.

You just read:

