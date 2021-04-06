Vehicle Sought in a Traffic Fatality: Intersection of South Dakota Avenue and Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the intersection of South Dakota Avenue and Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 12:57 am, a pedestrian laid down on the roadway in the southeast crosswalk of the intersection of South Dakota Avenue and Bladensburg Road, Northeast. Once on the roadway, the pedestrian was struck by a white van that was traveling in the northwest bound direction on South Dakota Avenue, Northeast. The striking vehicle then fled the scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. After all life-saving efforts failed, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 54 year-old Evelyn Troyah, of no fixed address.

The vehicle of interest was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the pictures below:

