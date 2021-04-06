SOS LIMITED CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against SOS Limited

Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is June 1, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who acquired SOS Limited (“SOS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SOS) American Depositary Receipts (“ADR’s) during the period from July 22, 2020, through February 25, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period'').

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose to investors:

SOS had misrepresented the true nature, location, and/or existence of at least one of the principal executive offices listed in its SEC filings;





HY and FXK were either undisclosed related parties and/or entities fabricated by the Company;





the Company had misrepresented the type and/or existence of the mining rigs that it claimed to have purchased; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 26, 2021 Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) and Culper Research (“Culper”) released commentary on SOS, claiming that the Company was an intricate “pump and dump” scheme that used fake addresses and doctored photos of crypto rigs to create an illusion of success.



On this news, SOS’s ADR price declined by $1.27 per ADR, or approximately 21.03%, to close at $4.77 per ADR on February 26, 2021.



