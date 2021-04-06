NFM Lending opens new branch in Huntsville, AL

NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Huntsville, AL. The branch is located at 1101 McMurtrie Dr., Suite F1, Huntsville, AL 35806 and will be led by Branch Manager, Steven Allen. The NFM Lending branch will focus on expanding NFM’s flexible and powerful lending platform throughout the greater Huntsville area to better serve community families with exceptional customer service. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, Jumbo, and many other loan options to fit every borrower’s need.



“Making a move to NFM Lending has been the best decision I have made in my career,” said Allen. “The culture at any company determines the success of that company. For my team and I, good culture was always something that was missing. We are thrilled to see what the future holds at NFM Lending and excited to bring their success to our market.”



The branch’s goal is to continue to provide the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties.



“From our very first conversation, we knew Steven Allen belonged in the NFM Family,” said Taylor Croy, Regional Branch Manager. “He understands the business. He understands the process. Most importantly, he understands culture. It’s clear Steven cares deeply about his team, their partners, and their clients. Steven is an industry veteran and has worn several hats through the years, but it’s obvious he has found his niche as a Manager that leads by example. He’s a top producer in his area, and we have no doubt he’ll continue to grow his team with the support NFM provides.”



The Allen Mortgage Team is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions.



For more information, please contact:



Steven Allen



Branch Manager



NMLS# 710349



256-724-2500



stevena@nfmlending.com

www.nfmlending.com/stevena





About NFM Lending



NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 42 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.