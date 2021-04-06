Congressional Candidate Launches 2022 Campaign With Public Support of El Salvadorian President, Nayib Bukele

/EIN News/ -- “We need to support and embrace leaders like President Bukele who demonstrate a firm grasp of the rights endowed by our Creator, among which are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as it pertains to their own nations.” – Mike Cargile



POMONA, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE FORMALLY LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN in response to attacks against President Bukele by Rep. Norma J Torres.

Congressional Candidate Mike Cargile, in California’s 35th District, received the tacit endorsement of President Bukele when he urged “all my Salvadoran brothers, Mexicans, Honduran, Guatemalan, Dominican, Venezuelans and all Latin Americans in California District 35 DO NOT VOTE for Norma J Torres.”

Mike Cargile and President Bukele share many of the same Judeo/Christian values such as being pro-God, pro-life, pro-marriage and pro-jobs. Additionally, they share similar views on family, immigration and the proper role of law enforcement.

“For years I’ve watched the wholesale destruction of my state and my district by Norma and her party. Enough is enough! This assault on our Constitution and our freedoms ends here! My oath as a young Army Officer demands that I stand against this dismantling of our foundations and traditions.”

Mike Cargile further states “I want to be the first Christian Representative ever elected from California’s 35th district. God, Family and Country isn’t just a motto here. This is who we are! The corruption runs deep in California’s elections and has completely misrepresented the true character of our district. That is why I’m a plaintiff on the lawsuit with the Election Integrity Project – California.” For further information on that lawsuit, please visit www.FairAndTransparentElections.com

Mike Cargile is a Congressional Candidate for California’s 35th District running against Rep. Norma Torres. For more information on him, please visit www.CargileForCongress.com.

Mike Cargile

(818) 640-8146

Mike.Cargile@outlook.com