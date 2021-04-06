Everi and Three of its Slot Products Named Winners in Four Categories at Third Annual EKG Slot Awards

/EIN News/ -- Empire Flex® Cabinet, Cash Machine® and Smokin Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel® Games Win Top Honors in their Respective Categories



Everi Named Most Improved Supplier in Core Games Category

LAS VEGAS, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and machines, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, announced today the Company and three of its slot products were recognized with Top Honors in four distinct categories at the Third Annual EKG Slot Awards event. Eilers & Krejcik Gaming’s EKG Slot Awards recognize excellence in slot machine game development within the land-based casino gaming industry and interactive gaming sector. Winners are determined through a data-driven process combined with input from a distinguished industry advisory board and official voting from over 100 qualified slot directors from over 300 casinos across the U.S. and Canadian markets and representing roughly 300,000 slot machines. The four top honors, out of the twelve categories in which the Company was nominated, is an improvement from the three top honors last year and Everi was the second most honored slot supplier for this year’s awards.

Everi’s Empire Flex® cabinet was honored as the Top Performing New Cabinet – in the Core games category, while its Cash Machine® game was recognized as the Top Performing Core Mechanical Reel Game for the second consecutive year and Smokin Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel® was cited as the Top Performing 3rd Party IP Branded Game, the second consecutive year the Company has won this category following the win for its Shark Week® Jaws of Steel™ game last year. The Company was also recognized for winning in the Most Improved Supplier – Core category.

“We are deeply honored by this industry recognition by our casino operator customers for the performance our games deliver on their slot floors and also appreciate the forum Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, which works year-round to highlight the performance of games on casino floors, has created to recognize great slot product and the companies that are at the forefront of innovation,” said Dean Ehrlich, Executive Vice President and Games Business Leader, at Everi. “This recognition is a testament to the passion and commitment of our development teams, and to the hard work and tireless effort of everyone across our entire organization to support our mission of striving to become one of the leaders in the industry by reimagining the gaming experience. Our slot product portfolio has been on a significant path of improvement over the last couple of years, and we expect our new slot products that will be introduced this year will again demonstrate our ability to develop even more engaging player experiences.”

About Everi

Everi’s mission is to be the industry leader by reimagining the gaming experience. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

