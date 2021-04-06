Seatrade Cruise Virtual Gathers Global Leaders 12-14 April

/EIN News/ -- Three-Day Programme Features Speakers from Azamara, Royal Caribbean, Seabourn

More Than 20 Interactive Panels and Fireside Chats

COLCHESTER, England, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seatrade Cruise Virtual returns for its three-day event series, 12-14 April 2021, with an enriching line-up of expert panels, small group sessions and networking opportunities for the cruise community. Focusing on health and safety, guest experience and technology and innovation, the programme features premier thought leaders across industries offering attendees a holistic view on these intersecting verticals pivotal to the future of cruising.

12 April | HEALTH & SAFETY

Addressing the industry’s primary concerns, this track places emphasis on cruise lines efforts on implementing and communicating new protocols, processes, and standards and how these new regulations will impact the cruise experience beyond the ship.

Featured speakers:

Patrik Dahlgren, Senior Vice President, Global Marine Operations | Royal Caribbean Group

Morgan Turrell, Director | National Transportation Safety Board

Wybcke Meier, CEO | TUI Cruises



“During a series of carefully curated presentations and panel discussions, experts and thought-leaders will discuss the latest techniques and technologies for COVID-19 prevention and response,” says John Sifling, President of Broad Reach Maritime LLC. “As emerging technology continues to be a cornerstone of our program, we have also planned a unique demonstration that will provide a glimpse into how virtual reality is revolutionizing the industry."

13 April | GUEST EXPERIENCE

Focusing on hotel operations and entertainment onboard, this track explores how cruise lines will prepare to continue delivering unforgettable experiences, comfort and quality, while keeping safety and health of passengers and crew at the forefront.

Featured speakers:

Josh Leibowitz, President, Seabourn Cruise Line

Carol Cabezas, President, Azamara

“Seatrade Cruise Virtual: Guest Experience will showcase a series of leaders in the industry who will provide practical and innovative insight on how the guest experience should and will function once the industry is fully operational to ensure life onboard is better than ever,” says Ryan Stana, CEO of RWS Entertainment.

14 April | TECH & INNOVATION

Planning for the new cruise journey, this track focuses on creating the fleet of the future – implementing innovative technology through all aspects of cruising – from ship building to guest experience – as traveller demand for seamless, personalised, safe and effortless experiences grows.

Featured speakers:

Jay Schneider, Chief Product Innovation Officer (CXO), Royal Caribbean Group

Jan Swartz, Group President, Holland America Group

“For those working in the field or with an interest in technology and innovation, the whole day is filled with must see sessions and events,” says Ian Richardson, CEO, and co-founder of TheICEway. “Many people will be interested to hear about the return to service technologies such as contact tracing, wearables and contactless solutions, however, if you are a supplier to the industry, you’ll want to tune in to the Future of Fleet IT and Infrastructure Investments session to understand how cruise lines will be setting their criteria for future investments into technology.”

