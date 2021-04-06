Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Reserve Your Seat for the BitAngels Virtual Event Wednesday April 7th 10:00 AM ET

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain WireKingSwap x BitAngels Singapore 2021- Why Everyone In Crypto Is Talking About DeFi

Is it Time for DeFi to Go Mainstream After the GameStop Craze? Get in on the Trend with Our Strategic Crypto Leaders in the blockchain space

Presenting Companies

  • KingSwap
  • Technicorum Holdings
  • Thetechlauncher
  • HaloDAO

We’re also excited to announce...

BitAngels is now hosting virtual and physical events around the globe according to individual city guidelines. See what's coming up online and what's in your area on the website.

BitAngels HQ

Contact:
Erika Zapanta
BitAngels
erika@bitangels.news

https://bitangels.network


Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Environment


