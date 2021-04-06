Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended April 3, 2021

/EIN News/ -- THOMASVILLE, Ga., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announces path to profitability and explanation of last week’s dismal stock performance.



Last week either a single shareholder or a combination of two shareholders sold 500,000 shares at the bid. The Company has very respectful volume, but those two transactions placed undue pressure on the stock, which caused an avalanche resulting in the loss of approximately 40% of our share price. The Company will rebound quickly, but anytime sellers hit the bid with that number of shares it will have devastating short-term results. The Company has no clue who this person(s) was or what may have motivated them to make the decision to sell. We can only speculate, and it is our assumption this person got frustrated with our progress and made the decision to move on. With that said, the thought occurred to management we needed to do a better job of explaining our path to profitability and when shareholders should expect the Company to reap the rewards of the months of building that has been taking place.

To achieve critical mass in terms of attracting sponsorship and advertising dollars, the Company needs participants, subscribers, and followers. The Company holds several tournaments per month with one simple goal in mind, which is to attract gamers who will become dedicated followers of our platform. When the Company started holding tournaments only ten truly short months ago, the Company literally had zero gamers, followers, name recognition; in short, the Company had nothing. The Company’s goal from day one has been to reach the magic 10,000. We define the magic 10,000 as 10,000 actual participants/gamers who have joined our platform and provided information about themselves to us. The Company likens itself to Facebook or Twitter in the early years. Facebook and Twitter became dominant players because after years and years of developing a following, they reached a critical mass of subscribers that got the attention of corporations who could not ignore the value in spending advertising to reach their customer base directly.

The Company, your Company, has surpassed the halfway mark toward reaching the magic 10,000. What makes this accomplishment so incredible is the incredibly short period of time that the Company reached this mark. What is even more important for shareholders to understand is reaching the magic 10,000 from this point is expected to happen prior to year’s end. It is critically important shareholders understand the Company is just months away from reaching critical mass. Once the Company reaches the magic 10,000 it will be like a locomotive traveling down a mountain. The Company will reach a momentum that will be exceedingly difficult to stop its forward progress. Investors who are patient and who grasp the momentum of this Company are the ones who will reap the long-term benefit. It is our hope the next time the Company issues a press release, and it announces last week’s tournament attracted 340 participants, shareholders rejoice instead of taking the attitude that a measly 340 participants does not matter. It matters! Every participant the Company attracts gets us one step closer to the magic 10,000 and beyond!

It is full steam ahead for the eSports industry and GGToor, which is showing no sign of slowing down. The explosive growth of eSports continuously attracts venture capitalists and investors, generating revenue and ensuring the flow of money through several avenues. The Company is ready for the explosion that is happening right now in the industry.

eSports has gone beyond gaming events—today, it shares the spotlight with commerce and branding opportunities, powering explosions in investments and revenue. The pop-culturalization of eSports has helped power the explosions in eSports investment and revenue. Aside from viewership, sponsorship and advertising have contributed largely to the growing market of eSports, with venture capitalists and private equity firms bringing in investments to stratospheric levels.

Sports Venues of Florida real estate team is actively looking for opportunities to create, buy or build an eSports venue from 3,000 to 20,000+ square foot facility for events and eSports training in the Central Florida area. These facilities are for individuals and entities that share the common goal of providing greater opportunity for passionate gamers.

Last weekend our World of Tanks event drew around 300 registrations, with the Top 8 action streamed in multiple languages, and this weekend, we have partnered with DLE to present the Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links Showdown #2 which drew 494 registrations! We finalized our next Pokemon:TCG Online event for the weekend of April 17th, and with the new "Battle Styles" set now becoming legal in the meta, we expect to see a tremendous growth in the number of players joining us for this highly anticipated tournament. Our discord membership (which is different than total participants that account toward the magic 10,000) continues to show extremely strong growth, after hitting the 3,000-member milestone just last week, we have now already passed the 3,500-member mark, growing 45% in the month of March!

Beyond continuing to work on tournament scheduling, including 2 new games to launch in May, a reasonable amount of behind the scenes work is also happening this week: gathering discord membership and other data, working to update discord roles and channels alongside the usual ongoing updates, and reviewing the Ggtoor.com website UI updates that will go live next week.

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you, can choose between Bronze Plan Gold Plan Diamond Plan https://ggtoor.com/join.php . If you want to be an organizer bring your team or friends to GGtoor.com we can help you grow and support, you so you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun you can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://ggtoor.com/organizerlogin.php if you have any questions about our events visit Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q, https://twitter.com/ggtoor/ ,https://www.twitch.tv/ggtoor, https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization like to be part of this growth and would like to work with Shadow Gaming contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com/

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to . In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@sportsvenues.net

https://sportsvenues.net/

https://ggtoor.com/home.php