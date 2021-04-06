AUDIENCEX Experiences 78% YoY Revenue Increase in Q1 2021

Team Expansion, Revenue and Acquisitions Underscore Ongoing Growth

/EIN News/ -- MARINA DEL REY, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX , the largest independent trading desk built for performance marketers and agencies, experienced 78% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter of 2021, positioning the company for a year of continued expansion.



As the economy shows signs of recovery, AUDIENCEX aims to deploy a robust strategy around team growth, product development and ongoing M&A following their recent acquisition of Bigbuzz Marketing Group . First quarter numbers build on strong revenue in the second half of last year, including a 23% increase in headcount in the first three months of 2021, with another 18 positions currently open across the organization.

Key new hires in Q1 include Max Yang, Vice President of Ad Operations, who brings an extensive agency and ad network background to his new role, having previously overseen the programmatic teams at Nexstar Media Group. Max will be focused on further evolving AUDIENCEX’s independent trading desk, tdX, as well as building out actionable solutions for performance marketers in a post-cookie ecosystem.

“AUDIENCEX is entering the rest of 2021 with remarkable momentum pushing us forward,” said Jason Wulfsohn, Co-Founder and COO of AUDIENCEX. “With our blend of proprietary technology and human expertise, as well as our strategic POV on how to effectively manage data privacy shifts, we’re well positioned to help our brand and agency customers grow market share and revenue in what is certain to be a fluid year ahead.”

In March 2021 AUDIENCEX was ranked number 88 on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in California, the third consecutive year the company has placed on the list. From a revenue standpoint, the final month of the quarter represents both the best March and the fifth largest month in company history. AUDIENCEX’s rapid growth also earned it several distinctions in 2020, including rankings on the Deloitte Fast 500 , the Inc. 500 , and The Financial Times and LA Business Journals ’ lists of the fastest growing private companies in the Americas and Los Angeles respectively.

“2020 was a challenging year for the entire world, but thanks to the dedication and strategic ingenuity of our entire team we’ve not only survived through the worst of it, we’ve in fact grown dramatically,” said Brian Ko, Chief Commercial Officer at AUDIENCEX. “As we move forward we’re evolving our performance solutions to ensure our clients can continue to achieve revenue growth amidst significant changes to the ad tech landscape.”

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is a leading digital advertising platform for brands and agencies. We offer strategic, unbiased, omnichannel performance solutions, and create value for our clients by delivering a combination of innovative technology, strategic media buying, and data-driven analysis to effectively target and engage consumers throughout the entire purchase funnel. Consistently named one of the fastest growing and most successful companies in America by Deloitte, Inc., The Financial Times and The Los Angeles Business Journal, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates in offices throughout North America, including New York, Dallas and Seattle. For more information visit www.audiencex.com .