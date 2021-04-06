Proactive news headlines including The Parent Company, One World Lithium, Vox Royalty and Global Energy Metals
Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- EVmo Inc (OTCMKTS:YAYO) hits record yearly revenue in 2020 results; plans to make 2021 the year of the electric vehicle click here
- The Parent Company Holding Corp (NEO:GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF) (OTCPINK:GRMWF) launches its Caliva CLUB cannabis loyalty program click here
- One World Lithium Inc (CSE:OWLI) (OTCQB:OWRDF) heads closer to restart of drilling at Salar del Diablo; notes increased investor interest in the lithium sector click here
- Thunderbird Entertainment Group (CVE:TBRD) (OTCMKTS:THBRF) says an interactive episode of 'The Last Kids on Earth' will stream on Netflix click here
- Recruiter.com Group Inc (OTCQB:RCRT) acquires artificial intelligence software company, Upsider.ai click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (FRA:AGW) (OTCQB:AGNPF) appoints Dr Steven L. Wolf as a consultant for its clinical research program for the treatment of stroke click here
- NEXE Innovations Inc (CVE:NEXE) (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) (FRA:NX5) says its Xoma Superfoods eCommerce store is now live click here
- American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) executives laud electric vehicle-focused money in President Biden's infrastructure proposal click here
- BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) says top-rated leading hospital system has purchased its PURE EP systems for multiple campuses in its national network click here
- CO2 Gro Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:402) to debut its Delivery Solutions technology in Israel at Pharmocann Global's cannabis greenhouse click here
- KWESST Micro Systems Inc (CVE:KWE) (OTCQB:KWEMF) signs exclusive agreement with AerialX Drone Solutions for counter-drone technology click here
- Vox Royalty Corp (TSXV:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) welcomes news on Jangada Mines' Brazil vanadium project where it holds a 1% NSR click here
- ME2C Environmental (OTCQB:MEEC)monetizes patent portfolio by inking agreements with US power producers click here
- Safe-T's Zero Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) (TASE:SFET) Trust Network Access featured in March 2021 Gartner Research report click here
- Vicinity Motor Corp (CVE:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) says its buses selected by Washington State in state-wide purchasing contract click here
- TechX Technologies Inc (CSE:TECX) (OTC:TECXF) (FRA:C0B) investee Catalyx to list its Canadian stablecoin on the Bittrex Global Exchange click here
- Karora Resources Inc (TSE:KRR) (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) (FRA:5RN1) makes second major nickel discovery at Beta Hunt mine in Western Australia click here
- Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (FRA:50N) (CVE:NSP) (OTCPINK:NSPDF) appoints marketing executive, Drago Adam to its Advisory Board click here
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) (CSE:LXX) to evaluate DehydraTECH in four drug markets click here
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) (FRA:2RJ) board approves $1.5M bitcoin purchase ahead of Customer Data Platform and Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem commercial launch click here
- Codebase Ventures Inc (CSE:CODE) (FRA:C5B) (OTCQB:BKLLF) acquires 50% stake in non-fungible token start-up, InstaCoin click here
- Aurelius Minerals Inc (CVE:AUL) (OTCMKTS:AURQF) (FRA:1GA) reveals highest gold grades drilled to date at its Aureus East gold project in Nova Scotia click here
- Global Energy Metals Corporation (CVE:GEMC) (OTCMKTS:GBLEF) (FRA:5GE1) solidifies deal to acquire Råna nickel-copper-cobalt project in Norway click here
- Telson Mining Corporation (CVE:TSN) (OTCMKTS:SOHFF) (FRA:TSGN) reports steady improvement of throughput and recoveries at Campo Morado mine click here
- Valeo Pharma Inc (CSE:VPH) (OTCQB:VPHIF) (FRA:VP2) enters into LOI with pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance over Redesca and Redesca HP to prevent and treat thromboembolic disorders click here
- Planet 13 Holdings Inc (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) co-CEO says 'Las Vegas is back' and touts jump in Q4 cannabis revenue click here
- First Mining Gold Corp (TSX:FF) (OTCQX:FFMGF) (FRA:FMG) enters partnership to advance Hope Brook gold project click here
- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) Premium 5 and RAD brands set to debut in New Brunswick click here
- Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) (LON:PUR) (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) (FRA:L11A) says high-grade underground drill results at Red Lake augur well for near-term mine plan click here
- HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) to enter Asian market through Alibaba’s Tmall marketplace click here
- AgraFlora Organics International Inc (CSE:AGRA) (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) (FRA:PU31) and other owners to sell edibles business for $35M to Organigram Holdings click here
- Ready Set Gold Corp (CSE:RDY) hits robust gold mineralization over significant widths with first holes of maiden program at Northshore project click here
